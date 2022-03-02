King is back! Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate Pathaan announcement, SRK becomes top trend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SRK_UNIVERSEPK Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years. Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the makers of the film announced the release date of the "action spectacle" on Wednesday via a video on social media. The date announcement video teases a glimpse of Shah Rukh in the avatar of Pathaan as co-stars Deepika and John give a sneak peek into the titular character. The announcement video was no less than a celebration for Shah Rukh Khan's fans.

Rejoicing the announcement, diehard fans of SRK took to Twitter to share their excitement. While several reposted the video, many shared pictures of the actor from the video. Many others posted hilarious memes and jokes to show their love for the actor. "The king is BACK!" "Our King @iamsrk announces his arrival to the big screen in such a boss vibe. #Pathaan se milenge hum sab bohot jald…Bas Thodi Der Aur ! PS : Are you even an #Srkian if you don’t pause the vid 10 times for this shot," tweeted musician Amaal Malik.

Shah Rukh, whose last release was 2018's "Zero", also took to Twitter to share the release date of the film with his fans and followers.

"I know it's late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you," the 56-year-old star tweeted.

"Pathaan" also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut "Om Shanti Om", "Chennai Express", and "Happy New Year". John and Deepika too are working once again with each other after "Desi Boyz" and "Race 2".

Interestingly, "Fighter", also directed by Siddharth and starring Deepika, is set to be released on January 26, 2023, a day after "Pathaan".

Production banner Viacom18 Studios had in August 2021 announced the release date of their "aerial action franchise", which also features Hrithik Roshan.