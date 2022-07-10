Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam greet fans at Mannat on Bakrid, pics go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan greeted the fans gathered outside his residence Mannat on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid. As an additional surprise, SRK's youngest son AbRam also joined his father as they waved and blew kisses to the fans who came to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar on Sunday evening.

SRK greets fans on Bakrid

July 10 is the festival of Eid-al-Adha or Bakrid. As expected, fans turned out in large numbers to see Shah Rukh. They were in for a pleasant surprise when the superstar decided to greet them from behind the walls of his mansion on Bandra. For those who had gathered, their Bakrid was made all the special with SRK turning up to meet them, even though from a distance.

Images of SRK and AbRam go viral

When SRK arrived to greet his fans at Mannat, AbRam accompanied him. The Bollywood star wore a casual white T-shirt and blue cargo pants. AbRam wore a red T-shirt and denim and joined his father in greeting the crowd gathered outside Mannat. The images of SRK and AbRam have been going viral on social media ever since and fans are lavishing love and praise on the father-son duo.

SRK's unseen pics from Nayanthara wedding go viral

A day earlier, SRK's unseen pictures from the wedding of his Jawan co-star Nayanthara had gone viral on social media after Vignesh Shivan shared them on Instagram. Looking to mark the completion of one month of their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of some of the celebrity guests who attended their grand wedding function. SRK, Atlee, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam were seen greeting the newlyweds in the candid images from their June 9 wedding.