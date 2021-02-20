Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Security outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow increased. Know Why

Two days after Congress leader Nana Patole targeted Amitabh Bachchan for not speaking out against the fuel price rise, police on Saturday increased the security outside the actor's bungalow in Mumbai. "It is a temporary measure, as a precaution," an

official from the local police station said, without specifying what prompted them to deploy more personnel outside Jalsa', Bachchan's bungalow in Juhu.

Earlier this week, Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had lashed out at Bollywood celebrities including Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, saying they used to tweet about the rise in petrol and diesel prices during the UPA regime, but now they are quiet.

If they did not take a stand on the issue of current fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in Maharashtra, he had said on Thursday.

The Congress shares power in the state with the NCP and Shiv Sena.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan had been shooting with the cast and crew of MayDay which is being directed by Ajay Devgn who will also be portraying a pivotal role in the film. Apart from Big B and Ajay, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Angeera Dhar. As per reports, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film. Devgn had announced that 'Mayday' will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Big B's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry".

Jhund, backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

(With PTI Inputs)