Sara Ali Khan looks just like brother Taimur in this throwback picture, says internet

Sara Ali Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a throwback picture, and we couldn't help but fall for her cuteness all over again. Sara's fans even compared her with her half-brother, Taimur Ali Khan -- Kareena Kapoor's son. "Loved the sun, for many suns", the Kedarnath actress captioned the blast-from-the-past.

Sara Ali Khan had also recently shared pictures with Taimur, wishing him on his birthday.

"Taimur has the ability to lighten up everybody’s mood by just being there. I am happy to see my father enjoy fatherhood with Taimur because, while he has been a great father to me and Ibrahim, he is at the age and stage in his life where he gets to enjoy fatherhood the way it should be enjoyed. I see the happiness and contentment Taimur brings to his life; I love that. Taimur has helped our family bond like never before," Sara once told a magazine.

In another interview, Sara said, "To be honest, I don't get to see Taimur very often, but every time I do, he's a bundle of happiness. When Taimur is happy, the whole room is happy. He is my blood and the source of my father's joy."

Sara Ali Khan has a couple of projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan.

She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1.

It is also rumoured that Sara will be seen with Dhanush and Hrithik Roshan in Aanand L Rai's next.