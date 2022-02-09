Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMRITASINGH Sara Ali Khan is 'ditto' copy of Amrita Singh and these pictures are proof!

Highlights Many compare Sara Ali Khan's looks to that of her mother and actress and mother Amrita Singh

Taking to Insta, Sara shared a couple of her pictures, posing exactly like her mother

Sara's post has left social media users in the awe of the beauty of Amrita and the 'Kedarnath' actor

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and loves to share what's up with her on Instagram. Every now and then, she shares glimpses of herself from various vacations leaving fans in awe of her beauty. Not only this but many even compare her looks to that of her mother and actress and mother Amrita Singh. Well, yet again Sara shared some pictures that left everyone thinking about the same. Her latest post was dedicated to her mommy who is celebrating her 64th birthday today ie Wednesday. In order to make her day special, the 'Kedarnath' actress penned a heartfelt post for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a couple of her pictures from different occasions, posing exactly like her mother. After seeing the images, one can definitely say that she is the carbon copy of Amrita.

"Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy ... Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude," she captioned the post.

Sara's post has left social media users in the awe of the beauty of Amrita and the 'Kedarnath' actor. "Ditto...you are her replica," a social media user commented. "Beautiful ladies," another one wrote.

For those unversed, Sara happens to be the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh who parted ways in 2004. Amrita also shares son Ibrahim with Saif.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Next up, she has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film, also starring Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.