Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim's workout video amid lockdown will give you sibling goals

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most adorable sibling duos of the Bollywood industry. And thanks to their entertaining videos on social media, we have been surviving amid the lockdown. The 'Kedarnath' actress has been treating her fans with a lot of photos and videos as she spends quality time with her mother Amrita Singh and brother. Apart from this, we have seen how the actress always tries to keep herself fit be it gym or no gym. Sailing in the same boat, a video of Saif Ali Khan's kids has gone viral on social media in which the brother-sister duo could be seen practicing some rigorous workout at home. A sneak peek of this video was also shown in her latest transformation and now the full one has been shared by her fan clubs on social media.

In the video, the brother-sister duo can be seen doing squats and push-ups. Sara is dressed in a pair of black mini shorts and a yellow tee while Ibrahim wore a black t-shirt and a matching pair of shorts. Not just the two of them, it even featured their pet dog who takes a stroll as the two of them works out at home.

Have a look at the same here:

Sara, recently shared a video which comprises of her transformation and her 'before' look and shows her doing pilates, cardio exercises, swimming, riding bicycle and throwing some punches. She captioned the Insta post as, "Namaste Darshako Lockdown Edition Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha (From all of Sara to half of Sara)."

For the unversed, at her Koffee With Karan appearance, Sara revealed that she has PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). “I was 96 kgs. ‘It will be almost rude to call you fat,’ is what you (Saif Ali Khan) said. Actually, I had PCOD. I still do. And, because of that, I think I put on the amount of weight that I did. Because of that, there was also like a hormone problem,” she said.

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her super-adorbs post here:

On the work front, Sara has a couple of films lined up including- David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, featuring Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Her last venture was Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

