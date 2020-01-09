Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
  5. Sanjay Mishra: National Award should not be wasted

Sanjay Mishra's upcoming movie Turtle bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.

New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2020 6:35 IST
If a National Award-winning movie is not shown to people across the country, then the award goes waste, feels actor Sanjay Mishra. The veteran actor said this while speaking about his upcoming movie "Turtle", which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.

The actor shared: "A National Award-winning film has to be showcased across India in order to make people aware. Otherwise it becomes a wastage."

Mishra further suggested that the film, which deals with the grassroot problem of water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan, should be screened for school students.

India Tv - Sanjay Mishra, Turtle

Sanjay Mishra in Turtle

He said: "The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on a very important issue."

