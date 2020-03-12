Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law joins her as she takes flip the switch challenge, watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Sameera Reddy’s mother-in-law joins her as she takes flip the switch challenge

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy is very active on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated about special moments from her personal life. On Wednesday, she shared a fun video on Instagram with her mother-in-law Manjiri Varde in which they are seen taking the ‘Flip The Switch’ challenge. The actress flaunted her sassy moves in the video as her mother-in-law joined her and also became the cameraperson for her.

Sameera Reddy wrote, “When your mother in law steals your thunder #asli #gangster @manjrivarde you were epic! She #flippedtheswitch thank you for being as crazy as I am...Please Try this at home and tag us !!” In the video, just like the actress, her mother-in-law is also seen flaunting her moves as a part of the challenge. Watch the video here-

Last year, Sameera Reddy gave birth to her second child and opened up about her tough first pregnancy and the depression she faced post it. In November, the actress shared a heartfelt post about her daughter Nyra and wrote, "have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have!".

Talking about her depression after her son Hans’ birth, the actress has written, “When Hans came, I felt completely disconnected. I didn’t know who he was. I gave him to my husband and said, ‘I just don’t feel good about this. Please take him.’ It was the worst thing I did and I hope today I can make up for it. It took me a week to understand what was going on. I went from 72 kgs to 105 kgs. And when I gave birth, I was depressed as hell. I had a C-section. I didn’t know what was happening…I was very disillusioned when I gave birth. My husband kept telling me I was beautiful. I said, ‘Thank you, but obviously, you are lying.’ I was disillusioned to the point where I was disconnected. Nobody spoke to me about this. That is the reason I am talking today. Nobody told me, ‘Sameera it could go wrong’, ‘Your hormones could go for a toss’, ‘You could have something called post-partum depression.”

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page