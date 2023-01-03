Samantha Ruth Prabhu royally shuts down troll who says 'Women Rise To Fall Again'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMZCRAZIESTFAN Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, returned to Twitter to actively interact with her fans. She is currently focusing on her health following her diagnosis and has been rumoured to quit Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel. Recently, while having a chat with her fans, the Yashoda actress royally slammed a troll on the micro-blogging site who demoralised women.

On Monday, the actress replied to many tweets, one of which was from a fan who shared a picture of two film posters with women ruling it. The posters were of connect-- starring Nayanthara, and Raangi featuring Trishna. Sharing it, he tweeted, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet (in Chennai), my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable." To this Samantha responded with heart-hands emojis and wrote: "Women Rising!!"

However, a troll replied, "Yes.just to fall." Following this, Samantha replied, “Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend." Fans cheered her on for brilliant comeback. A user posted on her Twitter feed, "I will always be your loyal fan, your protector, your confidante. I love you with all my heart. My love for you will always remain @Samanthaprabhu2 ma'am." To this, she reacted, "Thank you for always having my back ..the strength I still have is because of all of your prayers."

What is next for Samantha?

Samantha will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam', which will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi).' Shaakuntalam' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Samantha is believed to have quit Citadel. A Month after denying walking out of Bollywood projects, the actress has been in reports for backing out of Raj and DK’s upcoming Indian series. Headlined by Varun, it is billed as "local Original spy series."

