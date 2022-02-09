Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pawdorable friends interrupt her workout session. Watch hilarious video

Highlights Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout session was gatecrashed by her pets, Hash and Saasha

They were seen hovering around her during her exercise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a glimpse of working around with her furry friends. The actress, who is a pet mom of her two dogs-- Hash and Saasha, dropped a hilarious video of them interrupting her during gym session. Samantha was on a video call with her fitness coach and was following her exercise routine when her pawdorable friends decided to gatecrash her workout session. Though she did not stop her exercise, the resulting video has left the internet in splits.

As Samantha do leg raises in the gym with her online coach Junaid Shaikh. Her pets Hash and Saasha suddenly sneak in and disrupt her exercise session. They were seen standing right below her legs and later walking off, wondering 'whats going on.' The actress stayed dedicated as she followed her exercise. Samantha captioned the video with a facepalm bitmoji. Take a look

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' and Allu Arjun's Pushpa's song Oo Antava, will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' The upcoming mythology-based movie, which is directed by Gunasekhar is in its final leg of the post-production phase now. 'Shakuntalam' is expected to be released soon, as the post-production work is going on at a high pace.

Starring Samantha as the queen, Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta, while Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter, Allu Arha will be seen as Prince Bharata. Kabir Duhan Singh will play King Asura. She has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.