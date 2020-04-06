Image Source : INSTA/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan urges fans to stay home and stay safe, says Jo Dar Gaya Samjho Bach Gaya (Video)

Salman Khan took to social media on Sunday to do what every other person including celebrities over the world is doing - a request to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe from the deadly Coronavirus and that way stop the spread of the disease. The superstar posted a video on instagram along with Sohali Khan's son Nirvaan and urged fans to stay indoors during the coronavirus crisis. Salman Khan said that the Hindi quote ‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’ does not apply in the current situation as the people who are staying indoors are the ones who are actually safe as of now.

"Hi Guys, I am Salman Khan and this is Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan. We had come here for a few days (farmhouse in Panvel) but due to the ongoing situation, we are still here. He hasn't seen his father for three weeks and neither have I seen my father Salim Khan for three weeks. We are now scared and you should be too. There's no point in showing bravery in such a crisis", says Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has extended help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown. Additionally, he has also deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai even though shooting is stalled.

With all these stars doing their bit by asking their fans to take all the safety measures against the Coronavirus, we hope that people will take it seriously and not venture out unnecessarily.

