Salman Khan thanks fans after getting relief in Blackbuck poaching case, says 'Khayal rakho apna'

Salman Khan thanks fans after getting relief in Blackbuck poaching case

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally got relief in the blackbuck poaching case. On Thursday, the court of Raghavendra Kachwal rejected the Rajasthan government's plea against the actor and acquitted him of the charge. The superstar attended the hearing in the court through video conferencing and got emotional after the verdict. He said 'Thank you sir.' The matter was linked to a case against Khan under the Arms Act, in which the actor had been accused of keeping arms with an expired license and using these for poaching.

Soon after, an overwhelmed Salman Khan took to his social media to thank his fans for their undying support and love. He tweeted, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u tooo."

Salman Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said, "We are happy that the court rejected the application of the state and absolved Khan of the allegation of a false affidavit. There was not much substance in the matter and the allegation had been made against him just for the purpose of harassment." This is the second time that the actor has been freed from the allegation. Earlier, the court of the chief judicial magistrate had also absolved him of the charge, after which the state had challenged the decision in the district and sessions court.

Salman Khan's fans were beaming with joy on Thursday after the superstar was declared free. From Twitter trends to bursting crackers, fans celebrated in every possible way. One Twitter user wrote, "When millions of prayers are with you , then no one I repeat no one could damage you . Strong as rock !" Another said, "The man who may not be their in ur happy times but he make sure that he will be available in ur bad times . Most helpful person and kind hearted man."

"We Love You Salman Khan!" started trending on Twitter on Thursday.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year and stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The superstar also has Antim and Kick 2 in the pipeline.