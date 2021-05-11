Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma had tested Covid positive in April, reveals 'I have fully recovered'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARPITAKHANSHARMA Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma had tested Covid positive in April

Bollywood superstar Salman khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma revealed that she had tested positive for Covid19 in April this year. She took to her Instagram to inform her followers about the same and said that she was asymptomatic. Soon after Salman khan made the news public at the press conference of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai, Arpita shared the same on social media.

Arpita wrote, "I tested positive for COVID-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since."

During the press conference, Salman Khan also revealed that his other sister Alvira had tested positive for coronavirus as well. He said, "My sisters Alvira and Arpita have tested positive for the virus. The second wave of the coronavirus is very dangerous. Earlier, we used to hear that someone has got the virus, but this time there are Covid cases in our family. Last time, drivers of our house had corona but this time it's infecting a lot of people."

The actor has been doing his bit for people in need amid the pandemic. From offering financial help to donating food and other essentials, Salman has been helping in the covid relief.

As promised to his fans, Salman is all set to release his film Radhe: your Most wanted Bhai on Eid this year. The film will be seeing a multiformat release and also a wide theatrical release internationally on 13th May 2021. It is releasing in theatres and simultaneously on Pay Per view, it's not OTT release.

Salman, who is also a producer of the film, is candid enough to say he will lose money on "Radhe" and, with apology to theatre owners, adds that he plans to re-release the film on big screen once normalcy returns.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has urged fans not to gather outside his house or any other actor's house on Eid this year. "It will be very different. Everyone will be in their own rooms. I live downstairs and mum and dad live upstairs. Family like my brothers and sisters will come. I hope there is no crowd outside my house or any star's house. Nobody should be there," he said.