Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan shares video of his outdoor gym and leaves fans drooling; netizens say 'fitness icon of nation'

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the fit personalities in the Bollywood industry. Fans are in awe of him every time he removes his shirt in his films. Not only this, but he has a lot of times posted pictures of himself working out in his gym showing how dedicated he is towards his fitness regime. Yet again, he did the same by sharing a video of himself on Instagram on Thursday where he can be seen showing a glimpse of how his outdoor gym looks like. The clip shows him walking towards his outdoor gym equipment. Alongside the same, he wrote a simple caption reading, "Workout alone karona" hinting towards social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As soon as the video was shared fans went gaga about the same and started sharing their reactions speaking about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration. Moreover, they could not stop themselves from talking about how handsome he looked in his black t-shirt and denim. A user wrote, "haye ye biceps," another one commented, "Beast Salman Khan," while a third one called him "Fitness icon of the nation."

Have a look at the video here:

See the reactions here:

This is not the first time he has treated fans with a workout video as his handle is filled with glimpses of the actor hitting the gym, exercising, cycling, and even weight training. Check them out here:

On the professional front, he was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also featured-- Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Next, he will be seen in Tiger 3 and Antim: The Final Truth.