Salman Khan's awwdorable dance with niece Ayat in his arms is melting down internet. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma shared an awwdorable video of the superstar spending quality time with his niece Ayat. In the video, he dances with his one-year-old niece on the sets of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The artistically shot video is from a hilly location. Salman is seen sporting a turban as he dances with the baby girl in his arms. The actor chose the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from his film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan for the video.

“Unconditional Love @beingsalmankhan,” Arpita captioned the video shared on her Instagram account. The awwdorable post has already garnered over 11,00,000 views.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Arpita's husband Aayush Sharma are set to take us on a heart-thumping ride in their first-ever onscreen collaboration, 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Recently, the first look of the film was unveiled, which showed the two actors at war in an epic face-off.

Salman was seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar as the 'Kick' actor managed to impress everyone with his characteristic swag, charisma, and commanding screen presence. On the other hand, Aayush, who played the boy-next-door in his debut film Loveyatri, has undergone an impressive and dramatic transformation for this intense role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. While Salman will be playing an upright police officer, Aayush will be seen as a gangster in their first collab.