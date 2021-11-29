Salman Khan's pics go viral as he tries his hand at 'charkha' in Sabarmati Ashram

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGGKRITIKA Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who's basking in the success of his recently released film Antim: The Final Truth is currently in Ahmedabad to promote the film. He even visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram. The actor was pictured on Monday at the Sabarmati Ashram and even tried his hands at the spinning wheel or 'charkha' and the photos have gone viral on social media. The superstar looked dapper in jeans paired with a light green T-shirt. In the pictures obtained, the 'Dabangg' star can be seen sitting on the floor and observing how a charkha works. He then tries himself at spinning it. He was also seen writing a special message in the guest book.

Fans are loving the superstar's look and his gestures as he meets his fans in the city. Sample some of the tweets here:

'Antim: The Final Truth' marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. The megastar earlier was seen in 'Radhe' which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India. Fans have been super excited for the release so much so that the actor had to appeal to them to not break rules.

Post the release of the film, the superstar raised concerns after a video showed firecrackers being used in a packed cinema hall during the screening of 'Antim'. Likewise, sharing another video of fans showering the poster of his film 'Antim: The Final Truth' with milk and the actor has now urged them to not waste milk and to give it to poor children instead. Upset with the wastage of milk, the star appealed to his fans.

He wrote: "Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. (Some people don't even get water and you are wasting milk.)"

He added: "Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta. (If you want to use milk, I request all my fans to give it poor children who cannot afford it)."

'Antim: The Final Truth' starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

--with IANS inputs