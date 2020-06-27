Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN, SUSHMITA SEN Salman Khan lauds Sushmita Sen performance in Aarya: What a Dabangg comeback

Salman Khan has watched the latest web series Aarya and, the actor is all praise for Sushmita Sen. In fact, the superstar said that he watched all the episodes of the show in one day and also extended his good wishes to the actress. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a video on Saturday with a caption that read, "Swagat toh karo Aarya ka! What a comeback and what a show! Congratulations @Sushmitasen47 aur dher saara pyaar!".Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have worked together in films such as Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

Sushmita Sen made a comeback after five years in the web series Aarya. The series, which marks her digital debut, saw her return to the screen five years after her last outing, the Bengali arthouse film, Nirbaak.

For Aarya, Sushmita Sen did 30 test looks. "Our stylist on the show, who's created looks for everyone, wanted a particular look for Aarya and it took us 30 looks to finalize the one you'll see in the show," Sushmita Sen said in an earlier interview with IANS.

"I was ready to do as many look tests as required for her and Ram to be satisfied and see Aarya in me," added the actress.

Aarya delves into how organised crime and betrayal run deep in a family. It is about how her protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie will also feature Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. He was last seen in 'Dabangg 3' which was released in December last year. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage