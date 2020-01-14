Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan’s Kick 2 to release on Christmas 2021

Salman Khan fans have eagerly been waiting for an update related to the sequel of his popular film Kick. The details of the film are finally here, as a source confirmed that Kick 2 will hit the screens in December 2021. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the first draft of the film is ready and they have to work on the screenplay. Once the screenplay is ready, the superstar will start shooting for the film by next year.

"Kick 2 will happen in December 2021, I am in the process to finish writing the script,” Sajid confirmed. The source added, “Salman and Sajid are both eager to take the Kick franchise forward and have zeroed down on a script that justifies the character of Devil. The first draft is locked, the final screenplay will be ready by year-end.”

On Saturday, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan announced their next collaboration titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The duo will come together after six years. Sajid revealed, “Salman and I are collaborating after six years and it feels like our Judwaa days are back. I had started writing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali even before the Kick sequel. It’s a film with a very different approach and we are sure the audience will love Salman in this avatar we have planned.”

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to be a family entertainer with a lot of action.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next Radhe: your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva. He will begin shooting for Sajid’s film by the end of the year. Salman is reading several scripts and he can take up one more film before reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala as his dates from March till the year-end are still open. He is on the look out for a non-action film.

