Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan flaunts his washboard abs in latest Instagram photo

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back on social media after a while and surprised his fans with a shirtless picture. We all know how much of a fitness freak the actor is. Even though he is 55, he doesn't look a day older than 25. His charming personality and muscular body leave all the girls swooning. On Wednesday, Salman took to Instagram to share a post-workout picture and wrote, "Being strong."

In the picture, Salman Khan is seen flaunting his washboard abs. The sweaty look attracted many comments from his fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Mashallah." Another said, "Looking so handsome."

Check out the picture here-

Last month, Salman Khan's personal driver and two staff members reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. However, according to IndiaTV sources, Salman Khan and his family got themselves tested and the reports were negative. Ashok Bhai who is his personal driver and Rajesh who use to accompany him also use to drive occasionally tested positive for the novel virus. Later, the actor's manager Jordy Patel tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

On the work front, Salman is hosting the 14th season of the reality show Bigg Boss where he makes an appearance weekly. Also, the actor was shooting for his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which he recently wrapped up. The film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. Radhe which was earlier suppose to be released during Eid this year but the making of it got delayed due to the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

