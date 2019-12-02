Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan: My father told me not to worry about Dabangg 3

Actor Salman Khan says that his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who is usually critical of his work, has advised him not to worry about the outcome of his upcoming cop-action film, "Dabangg 3"."My father is very critical about our movies. Most of the times, he straight away tells us, this film has gone Beta, forget about it. He used the same words for this film ("Dabangg 3") but in a positive manner, saying, forget about it, don't take stress over this film, don't let the success of this film get to your head, and work hard for the next film," said Salman.

Dabangg 3 will release in multiple languages, including Hindi. On this, Salman said: "I dubbed in Tamil for the film's trailer. I showed it to him (Prabhudheva), he heard it and he said, "Sir, what language (are you speaking in)?' He said we would get a good dubbing artist for the Tamil version, and I said he should let me try. He told me, ano sir, you concentrate on Hindi dubbing' (laughs). But, yes, it is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada."

Asked if he would work as an item boy for other producers, now that he has done the job in the "Munna badnaam hua", Salman replied: "It's doubtful. It will be only be possible if I will work for free."

Salman's next release after "Dabangg 3" will be "Radhe", which opens on his lucky festival of the year, Eid, in 2020. Asked when he would have a Diwali release, as he did in Diwali 2015 with Sooraj Barjatya's "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", he replied: "The day Sooraj Barjatya makes the film, it will release in Diwali."

