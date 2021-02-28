Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Salaar: Prashanth Neel's action saga starring Prabhas & Shruti Haasan to release on April 14, 2022

Baahubali actor Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus Saalar directed by KGF fame Prasnath Neel is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. The film also stars Shruti Haasan. The makers of the film announced the release date of the film with a new poster. Taking to Twitter, the KGF director wrote, "Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all."

Prabhas also took to his Instagram and wrote, "Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!."

Earlier, the film's cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda took to his social media and announced that they have wrapped up the first shooting schedule in Hyderabad. He shared a black and white BTS picture from the sets. Sharing the photo, Bhuvan Gowda wrote, "Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule (sic)."

It is a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said in a statement.

For the unversed, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.