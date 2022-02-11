Friday, February 11, 2022
     
  5. Salaam Venky: Kajol shares first look pics as she starts shooting for Revathy’s film

Helmed by National Award-winning director Revathy, Salaam Venky was earlier titled The Last Hurrah. It is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. Kajol is shooting the first schedule of the film in Lonavala.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2022
Highlights

  • Kajol shared the update on her Instagram as she began shooting of Revathy's film
  • Salaam Venky is based on a true story

Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday (February 11) informed her fans that she has commenced shooting for her next film Salaam Venky, to be directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy. The project, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year. In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old actor said she is excited to share the 'unbelievably true story' of 'Salaam Venky' with the audience.

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios,” Kajol, who was last seen in Netflix film “Tribhanga”, wrote alongside a picture with Revathy from the sets.

In the picture, Kajol can be seen posing with Revathy with a clapboard. She looks stunning in an Indian avatar, wearing a beige coloured cotton saree.  In another one, they are joined by the producers of the film. 

Revathy, who has helmed films like the 2002 National Award-winning Mitr, My Friend and Phir Milenge (2004), also shared the same post. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The team is filming the first schedule in Lonavala.

-with PTI inputs

