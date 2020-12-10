Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday plans: There is no question of a big celebration

Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Saira Banu shares Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday plans

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who will be turning 98 on Friday, hasn't been keeping well lately. The actor's health has deteriorated and his wife Saira Banu has revealed that he is weak and his immunity is low. While he is recovering, his fans are excited to celebrate his birthday and shower him with lots of wishes and love. Saira Banu in a recent interview with Mid-Day opened up about Dilip Kumar's birthday celebrations and shared that there will be no celebration this year.

She said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health." This year, dilip Kumar lost his two youngers brother Ehsaan and Aslam Khan. They were admitted to the hospital for two weeks after testing positive for COVID19 and succumbed to it with diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

Talking about his health, Saira Banu added, "Dilip sahab is fine. He has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. We are trying to cope the best we can." She also said, "Dilip sahab is a sports fan and watches sports on TV. He also loves classical music. So, it’s time well-spent at home."

On a related note, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu also did not celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 11. Saira Banu announced the decision on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account. The statement read: "Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai. The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe."

