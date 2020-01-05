Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur's reaction to paparazzi attention

Saif Ali Khan said that Taimur will prefer being ignored by the paps

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is an absolute media darling. Taimur's pictures and videos break the internet every time they appear bring a lot of media attention to the little kid. The media attention is such that Taimur is followed by paparazzi wherever he goes, however, the little kid is not very fond of the attention. In an interview with Times of India, his father Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur doesn’t enjoy the attention he is given. Saif added that Taimur would rather prefer to be ignored.

“He’s like, “No picture!” And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.” Saif said

Saif further added he does understand that his pictures are loved by many, “But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy, because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love,” he said.

“But unfortunately, sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that any of us enjoy, but what to do?” the actor added.

Saif along with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Taimur welcomed the new year 2020 with a family getaway to Switzerland. Pictures and videos from their vacations have been making rounds on the internet. Apart from Said- Kareena, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal also rang in the new year in the Swiss Alps.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawani Jaaneman which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewalla. Saif will be seen playing Alaya’s on screen father in the film.