Saif Ali Khan reacts to getting trolled for stepping out without masks with Kareena and Taimur

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been spotted around the city lately with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Recently, the duo was clicked walking at Marine Drive and was heavily trolled on social media for not wearing a mask. Amid coronavirus pandemic, wearing a mask has become very important for everyone's safety. A video also went viral where cops were seen telling the duo that kids are not allowed outside yet. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan reacted to the trolling and revealed that the trio had worn the mask but no pictures were clicked then.

Asked about his reaction for getting trolled for taking his 3-year-old son Taimur outside amid coronavirus pandemic, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror that it was because the little munchkin was locked inside the house for too long. He also said that they took down the mask only when the promenade was empty. However, when there were people, they made sure they had their masks on.

He said, "But as soon as we saw there were people and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away. That was not reported but it’s a fact that we have been responsible, law abiding citizens and stayed home all through the lockdown and even now only interact with a few family members."

Saif Ali Khan will be soon seen in a cameo role in late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. Talking about working with Sushant in Mukesh Chhabra's film, Saif earlier told TOI, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for all subscribers and non-subscribers. The film will mark the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. Dil Bechara is the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, adapted by John Greene's novel by the same name.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' trailer here:

