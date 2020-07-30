Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAROUTAKHTAR Saare Jahaan Se Acchha: Rakesh Sharma biopic back on track with Farhan Akhtar

Much awaited film, Saare Jahaan Se Acchha, based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma is back on track finally. Earlier there were reports that the film has been shelved but producer Sidharth Roy Kapur rubbished the rumours. The film was supposed to be made with Aamir Khan but he stepped out of the project, reportedly for his dream project Mahabharat. later, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was roped in but things could not work out. Now the latest reports claim that Farhan Akhtar will lead the film.

Mumbai Mirror quotes a source saying, "After a lot of brainstorming, the team zeroed in on Farhan as he played athlete Milkha Singh to perfection in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Talks are on and after finishing his current commitments, he is expected to jump into the prep, which includes body transformation, physical training and understanding the nuances of an astronaut." It added, "The script with the dialogue draft is locked. With the lead actor on board now, they will proceed towards getting together an ensemble cast and then work on the timeline of the shoot."

Earlier, producer Sidharth Roy Kapur opened about the film and told PTI, "It is a wonderful script. Mahesh and Anjum Rajabali (writer) have been working on it for the last few years. Ronnie Screwala (producer) and I are committed to make it." The film will be directed by Mahesh Mathai.

Meanwhile, amid the relaxation in lockdown, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment resumed shooting for their next two projects "Hello Charlie" and "Dongri To Dubai" taking all necessary precautions. "Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we're in, it's important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction," Farhan tweeted.

Getting back to work is a relief and a joy but given the times we’re in, it’s important to be socially responsible and keep the environment hygienic for the crew and cast. They work to create. We work to keep them safe. #MasksDistanceAction @excelmovies https://t.co/diUW9uE5xu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 24, 2020

On the film front, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Toofaan", which is a boxing drama. The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage