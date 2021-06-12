Rumours of bankruptcy upset Rajesh Khattar, says sons Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter were dragged in bad taste

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJESH KHATTAR Rajesh Khattar

While celebrities are accustomed to rumours dispelling about them, sometimes things go out of hand especially when it's about their personal lives and family. Recently, rumours were rife that actor Rajesh Khattar is going through financial troubles and he's struggling for basic needs. Opening up about the same, Rajesh in a recent interview shared while he was amused about the rumours in the beginning but soon his sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's names were dragged into it which was in a bad taste.

“I have been fending calls from friends who have been asking me whether I have hit a rough patch financially. Initially, I was amused by these reports, but they soon started affecting me,” ETimes quoted the actor as saying.

The rumours began when Rajesh’s wife, actress Vandana Sajnani, in an interview, stated that the couple had exhausted their savings in the past two years owing to her frequent hospitalisation and the lockdown situation. Clarifying the same, Rajesh said he did suffer a financial setback owing to the pandemic just like everyone else but his wife's statement was blown out of proportion and soon the situation went out of hands.

What upset him more was when his son and actor Ishaan Khatter and his brother Shahid Kapoor's names were dragged into it. "That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour,” he told the portal.

For the unversed, Ishaan is Rajesh's son from his first wife and actress Neelima Azim. After getting separated from Neelima, Rajesh married Vandana. In 2019, he and Vandana Sajnani Khattar welcomed a baby boy.

The actor also posted about it on Instagram, writing, "While the entire nation is uniting to tide over this unprecedented situation of pandemic & extending a helping hand to each other do we really have to peddle misery to sell stories ? Its obvious that positive stories don't make good copies(the fact that I came out of hospitalisation & am still recuperating from a grave case of covid is no news)."

"I thank everyone who expressed their concern & assure them that we are good & to my friends in media I want to say - by all means you can be creative but please verify basic facts before posting a story because there are hordes of people who treat every word written or spoken by you as gospel truth. #staysafe #stayhome," he added.

