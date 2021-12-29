Rubina Dilaik blasts netizen after 'badly edited' photo of actress goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

Recently, a picture of Rubina Dilaik went viral on social media. The photo apparently clicked during the time when she participated in a beauty pageant was shared across several fan pages making fans wonder about her massive transformation. Now, the actress has taken to social media to clear the air. Sharing the photo, the actress slammed netizens saying it is a badly edited photo.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared the said viral photo and gave a fitting reply to the netizen. she wrote, "I want to meet the genius who edited the 'left' picture.... And ask how badly beaten up was he/she with life."

Here's the original post shared on Instagram:

This is not the first time that Rubina called out netizens for trolling her. Sometime back, the actress penned down a long note for her ‘pseudo’ well-wishers. Rubina took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself and wrote in the caption, "Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS , I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages , you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now , I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects."

Expressing her disappointment Rubina said, "Well , I am indeed disappointed that , FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work,” she wrote, adding, “But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases , and you too are a phase of my life ! PS :- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN!"

On the work front, Rubina was recently featured in the music video of Inder Chahal’s “Shah Rukh Khan”. She is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut with film 'Ardh'. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Directed by Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai.