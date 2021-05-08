Rohit Shetty donates to a COVID19 Care Facility, Twitterati laud the filmmaker

Image Source : TWITTER/@MSSIRSA Rohit Shetty donates to a COVID19 Care Facility

Many Bollywood celebrities have been coming forward to help the people during this covid crisis. Actors like Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and others are actively trying to help people through social media. Many others are providing financial help as well. Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday revealed that filmmaker Rohit Shetty donated to a COVID19 Care Facility. He thanked the filmmaker, followed by many fans lauding him.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "He might be a Khatron ka Khiladi on screen; but behind the scene, he is a compassionate one who cares for humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for donating a significant amount to our COVID Care Facility May this service come back as multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji"

Lauding Rohit Shetty, one Twitter user wrote, "Thanks Rohit Shetty for keeping humanity 1st... Waheguru always keep these kind of people in Chardikala" Another user called him the real-life hero.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is all set to treat his fans with his next film Sooryavanshi. The film has been postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic and the shutting down of theaters. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Shetty released a statement last month and said, "Team Sooryavanshi postpones the release of the film. The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing."

The film also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special roles.

