Rock On actor Purab Kohli says he and his family have fully recovered' from coronavirus

Actor Purab Kohli on Friday revealed that he and his family have fully recovered from novel coronavirus. The Rock On! 2 actor shared the news on social media and thanked his fans and well-wishers for being a constant support. "Thank you all you lovely people for your warms wishes. We really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now," he wrote on Instagram. The actor, who is currently in London with his family, urged his fans to stay indoors and take care of their health.

"Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it", he added.

Purab also gave a shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic. The actor accompanied the post with a throwback photograph of his family of four from their vacation in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

Purab had revealed on Tuesday that he, his wife Lucy Payton and children Inaya and Osian "were down" with the novel coronavirus and were now on the road to recovery. Taking to Instagram, Purab wrote, "Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day."

Further, he said, "We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings."

On the work front, Purab has worked in films like My Brother... Nikhil, Airlift, and Noor apart from Rock On!. He has also featured in web-series like It's Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.

