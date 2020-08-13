Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RJ NAVED RJ Naved tests positive for coronavirus, says 'have no symptoms so far'

RJ Naved has tested positive for the coronavirus. The popular Radio Mirchi RJ shared the news on social media and informed that he has no symptoms so far and, has been home quarantined. He also said that he will be updating about his health journey to his well-wishers in his radio show. Taking to Instagram RJ Naved wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid19. I feel alright, I have no symptoms so far, and have been in home quarantine. I am confident that the love and best wishes of my friends and followers will soon help me tide over this. I will keep all of you updated on how I'm doing.::

