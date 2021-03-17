Rithvik Dhanjani set to host Super Dancer Chapter 4, says 'It is like my own baby'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RITHVIK_D Rithvik Dhanjani set to host Super Dancer Chapter 4

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who will be seen hosting the dance reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4", says that he loves to anchor shows. Rithvik adds that hosting shows allows him to present his true personality before the audience, unlike playing a character in a fiction show. "Hosting gives me the freedom to be on stage the way I am, say what I want to, behave the way I am. So, I love to be on Super Dancer," he told IANS.

Rithvik says while some may find anchoring challenging, he looks at it as a great medium to grow. "I personally feel more than challenges, there are always opportunities to learn and grow. So I'm more than excited and eager to learn, experiment and imbibe new things," he says.

The actor has been hosting the show for three seasons in a row along with actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi. "Super Dancer is like my own baby. I started the journey with the show from Day 1 and I know that I look forward to stepping onto the stage every year with the show. The amount and variety of talent is unbeatable on this show, our judges are truly so warm and the entire energy on the set is remarkable. I have learnt so much from the show and it is a reminder that there are no boundaries to discovering talent. I am looking forward to Chapter 4, which is going to be extremely exciting," he said.

The show will air from March 27 on Sony Entertainment Television.