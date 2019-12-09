Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Ritesh Sidhwani on 'Gully Boy' Oscar campaign: Maybe we'll get it this time

Ritesh Sidhwani said he will do everything in his power to get Gully Boy in the forefront at the Oscar Awards.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 13:53 IST
Ritesh Sidhwani

Ritesh Sidhwani hopeful about bringing home Oscars with Gully Boy

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says the "Gully Boy" team is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the Ranveer Singh-starrer drama gets in the forefront at the Oscars race. The film has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Sidhwani said the team is trying "very hard" to give "Gully Boy" all the necessary push.

"We are trying to bring the film to the forefront. We are doing everything within our power to make sure we leave no stone unturned in bringing the film there. The first shortlist will come out on 15th December, so we’re waiting for that," Sidhwani told reporters.

"After that 10 out of 93 films will advance (in the best international film category). So hopefully, we’ll make it to the shortlist then maybe we’ll get the award this time. Maybe, it’ll be the first time for India, so fingers crossed," he added.

Sidhwani was speaking at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, "Gully Boy", produced by Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, featured Ranveer Singh as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

