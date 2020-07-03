RIP Saroj Khan: Amitabh Bachchan mourns shocking demise of legendary choreographer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/AFFINITYHEART1 RIP Saroj Khan: Amitabh Bachchan mourns shocking demise of iconic choreographer

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Thursday night after a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. The 71-year-old had complained of breathing last month, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Khan, fondly called Masterji in Bollywood, had called the shots in over 2000 songs spanning over three and a half decades. Her demise has yet again left a void in the hearts of not just her fans but also the whole Bollywood industry who has been again and again getting the shocking news of the passing away of various stars. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, just like others, also mourned her death but his words are too deep, they will make you emotional.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Don' actor shared an image and wrote, "Prayers .. हाथ जुड़े हैं , मन अशांत." This roughly translates to "Prayers... Hands folded..but mind is disturbed." Have a look:

It definitely is shocking for everyone to hear about her death. Bollywood has already faced the loss of many celebrities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput amongst others.

Khan, born in 1948, started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a back-up dancer in the fifties. Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, "Geeta Mera Naam ". She directed songs for the Tamil film "Thai Veedu" in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit "Hero" the same year.

It was the 1986 film, "Nagina" that made her a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance "Main naagin tu sapera" in that film continues to be a popular number even today. Lately, Khan has been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in "Manikarnika" last year and "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" in 2015. Her last major assignment has been directing Madhuri's moves in last year's release, "Kalank".

-With IANS inputs

