Rimi Sen was paid THIS whopping amount for Bigg Boss, confesses doing the show for money

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUBHAMITRA03 Rimi Sen admits she did Bigg Boss 'for money'

Dhoom actress Rimi Sen was seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. The actress had made headlines for her appearance and was frequently called out by the fans for her 'bored and disinterested' behavior on the show. In a recent interview, Rimi finally opened up on her stint in Bigg Boss and confessed that she had done the show for money. She also revealed that she received more than Rs 2 crore for 49 days in the house.

Rimi Sen told Spotboye, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."

She added, "Most of the time people fail to understand the actual concept of Bigg Boss. The show is not about fighting and getting highlighted or giving content. This show is about getting your hidden personality out. Har kisi ke andar ek kharab shaks chhupa hua hai so usko bahar lakar vo dikhate hain ki (Everyone has a negative side to their personality, and the show brings that side out) he or she is the real person. And I found the concept very interesting when it got offered to me. They purposely create tasks in a way that your worst side comes out in public and that is something you have to have a hold on yourself."

'

Rimi Sen claimed that she was true to herself in the show and left with a good image. She said, "I knew that I have come for money and I have to behave good and go out with a good image which I did. I was quite successful in doing that."

Meanwhile, Rimi Sen has been tagged the 'Sob Queen' of Bigg Boss 9. The defining moment happened when show host Salman Khan played a prank on her. He told Rimi that he was giving the finale ticket to her and she would have to be a part of the show for three months! Rimi started crying and blamed the makers for torturing her. With the prank gone wrong, Salman had to give away his joke and tell her the truth! He told her that she'd have to deal with all kinds of people and she couldn't afford to give up this easy.