Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Couple chooses 176-year-old mill, now a luxe event space for Mumbai reception

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience and chosen 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space. The actors are all set to leave for Delhi this week where their wedding celebrations are expected to kick off.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Reception

The duo will throw a wedding reception at the iconic The Great Eastern Home, which is contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill and now also an event space.

The space has hosted a variety of weddings, parties, fashion shows and festivals. Richa and Ali's wedding planners have taken on the mantle to turn this beautifully kitschy choice of space of theirs into a fun wedding party venue.

The space is expected to be turned into a pretty lavish experiential space as per the couples briefs with decor to have elements expected to be suited to their off screen personality.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding Guests

Hollywood personalities such as Gerard Butler and Judi Dench, who have worked with Indian actor Ali Fazal, will be seen attending his wedding. According to sources, those invited to the Mumbai reception are Ali Fazal's co-actors from 'Victoria and Abdul' legendary Dame Judi Dench has been invited and so has Gerard Butler, who Ali co-stars with in his upcoming Hollywood film 'Kandahar'.

Amongst others, Ali has also invited important production people from Hollywood and even the cast of spy thriller series 'Tehran' are on the guest list.

Richa Chadha's Wedding Jewellery

The wedding jewellery of Richa will be custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner. According to source close to the actress, the Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewelry include the royal family of Bikaner.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Love Story

Richa and Ali, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was positioned twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

