Rhea Chakraborty, Showik spotted outside old gym actress used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty kickstarted the month of February with some fitness as she and her brother, Showik, were spotted outside a gym in Mumbai, on Monday. Rhea was seen wearing a simple baby pink top paired with black gym pants as she stepped out of the gym. While the year 2020 has been very hectic for the brother-sister duo post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it seems the actress is heading back to her normal life.

Reportedly, Rhea hit the same gym where the actress used to be frequently spotted with her late actor. For the gym look, Showik chose to wear simple black tea paired with grey shorts.

Meanwhile, Rhea had been the most talked-about actress last year. She was arrested in connection to a drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was granted bail after a month. The brother-sister were arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Now, the duo is slowly getting back to her regular life.

As per the conditions of Rhea Chakraborty's bail, the actress is supposed to report before the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. On January 4th, Rhea appeared for the first visit of 2021. She was accompanied by her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik.

On a related note, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, last year. The CBI is still investigating the late actor's death case.