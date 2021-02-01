Monday, February 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
Budget 2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik spotted outside old gym actress used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik spotted outside old gym actress used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Rhea Chakraborty kickstarted the month of February with some fitness as she and her brother, Showik, were spotted outside a gym in Mumbai. | PICS

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2021 21:49 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik spotted outside old gym actress used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput

 

Actress Rhea Chakraborty kickstarted the month of February with some fitness as she and her brother, Showik, were spotted outside a gym in Mumbai, on Monday. Rhea was seen wearing a simple baby pink top paired with black gym pants as she stepped out of the gym. While the year 2020 has been very hectic for the brother-sister duo post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it seems the actress is heading back to her normal life.

Reportedly, Rhea hit the same gym where the actress used to be frequently spotted with her late actor. For the gym look, Showik chose to wear simple black tea paired with grey shorts. 

Take a look:

India Tv - Rhea Chakraborty,

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted wearing a simple baby pink top paired with black gym pants as she stepped out of the gym.

India Tv - Showik

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

For the gym look, Showik chose to wear simple black tea paired with grey shorts. 

 

India Tv - Rhea Chakraborty

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Actress Rhea Chakraborty kickstarted the month of February with some fitness

India Tv - Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik spotted outside old gym actress used to go to with Sushant Singh Rajput

 

Meanwhile, Rhea had been the most talked-about actress last year. She was arrested in connection to a drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and was granted bail after a month. The brother-sister were arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail. Now, the duo is slowly getting back to her regular life. 

As per the conditions of Rhea Chakraborty's bail, the actress is supposed to report before the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. On January 4th, Rhea appeared for the first visit of 2021. She was accompanied by her father Indrajit Chakraborty and brother Showik.

On a related note, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, last year. The CBI is still investigating the late actor's death case.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News