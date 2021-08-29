Rhea Chakraborty shares heartwarming post on brother Showik's birthday, calls him 'warrior'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, has shared a heartwarming video on her brother Showik's birthday. Wishing her sibling on his special day, the actress posted a video enjoying themselves together on a swing. She also penned a heartwarming note for him on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to my everything. My warrior, I love you the mostest” she wrote followed by a heart emoji. She even tagged him in the video. the post has been shared on actress' fan accounts on social media. Take a look:

Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The Bandra police had lodged an accidental death report in the case, but after the first information report registered by Sushant's father, Krishna Kishore Singh in Patna, the Bihar government sought a CBI probe, which was ordered by the Supreme Court.

On August 19, 2020, the CBI formally took over the case investigation, then the ED entered to probe the financial angles, followed by the NCB to unravel the drugs angle.

Sushant's family squarely blamed his live-in partner and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and other friends or aides, leading to the arrest of around 33 persons by the NCB. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail last September.

As multiple probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), jumped into the cauldron that reeked of a riveting Bollywood potboiler -- intrigues, oodles of love, girlfriends, deceit, drugs, hints of lesbianism, alleged big money scam, nefarious links, et al. The investigation is still under process.