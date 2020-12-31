Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty all set to make her Bollywood comeback in 2021, reveals filmmaker Rumi Jaffery

Rhea Chakraborty-- the celebrity who trended all through 2020 is now "quiet and withdrawn," reveals filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. The actress spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was alleged that she took away Rs 15 crore from the late actor's bank account. Her arrest came after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found proof of her consuming and possessing drugs. She was, however, released on bail October 7. The writer-director has now confirmed that after a super stressful year, Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood in the year 2021.

In an interview with Spotboye, Rumi said, "The year was distressing for everyone. But in Rhea's case the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely."

He added, "She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say."

Recently, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde welcomed Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s statement urging CBI to reveal the findings in the late actor's death probe. His statement read, "I welcome the statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, Home Minister, Government of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public.

An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea. She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail."

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.