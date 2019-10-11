A tailoring mistake led to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look in Deewar

Remember Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look in Deewar? It was the result of tailor’s mistake

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the industry for over 50 years and has given many iconic roles. He stands true to his words- ‘Hum jahan khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai.’ The actor has started many trends especially when it comes to his sassy looks in the movies. Remember his denim blue shirt teamed with khakee coloured pants and a rope dangling over the shoulder in the 1975 film Deewar? Well, arguably it was Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic film look. However, it was not meant to be that way.

In 2014, the megastar revealed that his iconic look was the result of a mistake made by the tailor. He tweeted, “The knotted shirt and rope on shoulder in ‘Deewar’ was an adjustment for an error in stitching… shirt too long so knotted it.”

On his 77th birthday, wishes poured in abundance on social media by Bollywood celebrities as well as his huge army of fans. Daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a picture with Big B and wrote, “When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy Birthday Papa I love you endlessly.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his fan moment on Big B’s birthday and recalled his first meeting with him. In a long post, he wrote, “I was a 3 or 4 years old when I began to realise the magnitude of the man....subsequently I had the privilege of growing up around him ... I was first told I must always touch his feet as a mark of respect...but very soon after it came absolutely naturally to me...in fact it’s now a reflex action when I see him and I can never stop myself ( even when i know my pants are perhaps a tad tight and it could result in an embarrassing tear) I call him Amit uncle( with great pride...almost patting my back because I have the right to this familiarity) and he will always be like a father figure to me”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a number of films next year. The megastar has Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

