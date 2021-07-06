Ravi Dubey says hosting reality shows was 'criminal waste of time', opens up on 'mindless buffoonery' on them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI DUBEY Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey became a household name with his stint in popular family drama shows like Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. Apart from these, he has taken up hosting duties for reality shows like India's Dancing Superstar, India's Best Dramebaaz and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs among others. He was also recently seen in Jamai 2.0 season 2. However, it has been quite some time that the audience saw him going back to another daily soap.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about taking up short-term projects and shared his experience of hosting reality shows. He said that he has hit a saturation point and has consciously left these behind as he takes up the duties of a producer.

“My show Jamaai Raja ended in February 2017. I decided I won’t be part of an infinite commitment. It was peak time for me to be a part of them, I was one hit TV show old. I felt satiated with it. I didn’t think that there is any other show which is infinite in nature and would fill me more than I am already full,” Hindustan Times quoted Ravi as saying.

Further, talking about hosting reality shows, the actor added: “The infinite shows make up for 90 percent of work, I left that, and in the 10 percent remaining of non-fiction shows, I decided one day that it’s a criminal waste of time in a two anchor show. To do that buffoonery, naagin dance on stage, I felt those 44 minutes you’ve to give more focus on contestants whose stories are there to be told. More attention can be given to judges rather than mindless buffoonery that goes on stage. That further limited my 10 percent.”

For the unversed, Ravi and his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, turned producers with the daily soap "Udaariyaan", which started airing earlier this year.

The show is inspired from the Punjabi film "Surkhi Bindi" and features Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the lead.