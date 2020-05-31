Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENATANDON Raveena Tandon shares then-and-now photo with Sonali Bendre, fans call them 'more gorgeous than throwback'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have become quite active on social media. Among those is actress Raveena Tandon who is always sharing with her fans what she is up to. Be it throwback photos, videos or TikToks, she has managed to keep everyone entertained. And yet again, she has done the same by sharing a beautiful collage of then and now photos on Instagram. The first photo features the Keemat movie poster in which the two of them were seen holding guitars while the next picture happens to be a selfie shot at an event.

Sharing the same of the photo-sharing application, Raveena wrote alongside, "A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg! especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout!"

Have a look at her post here:

The photo caught the attention of a lot of their industry colleagues and their fans. Even Sonali commented on the post and posted heart emojis, while one of their fans wrote, "Now looking more gorgeous than throwback."

For the unversed, Keemat released in the year 1998 was directed by Sameer Malkan and starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Not just this film, both the actresses have even worked in Rakshak where they starred alongside Suniel Shetty and Karishma Kapoor.

Watch the song 'O Mere Chaila' here:

