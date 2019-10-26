Raveena Tandon receives best birthday gift on Nach Baliye 9 sets, husband surprises her with 12 am cake (PICS)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena Tandon receives best birthday gift on Nach Baliye 9 sets, husband surprises her with 12 am cake

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon became emotional when her family turned out on the set of a dance reality show that she judges, to celebrate her birthday. She said this is her "best birthday ever". The actress, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 celebrates her birthday on October 26. She was surprised when her whole family, including her parents, in-laws, and daughter, turned up to celebrate her birthday on the set of the show, when Saturday's episode was being shot.

Seeing how her parents shared some anecdotes of her childhood, and her daughters mocking her for being weak in Mathematics the actress could not stop laughing. Raveena said: "I am really touched by the team's gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me. You all are my family now and today I feel so blessed to say that on this very special day, my entire family is with me. Thank you so much for the wonderful surprise."

She added: "This can be categorised as the best birthday ever. My mom and dad or my in-laws have never visited any of my sets. And this gesture by them is truly very special for me. I can only say it can't be a bigger day for me. I had the best time of my life!"

Not just on Nach Baliye 9 sets but after completing the shoot, the actress experienced a birthday surprise from her husband with a 12 am cake. The actress has turned 45 today and she rang into her special day with her ‘champagne gang’. Check out pictures here-

