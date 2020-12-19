Raveena Tandon heads home after completing one of her longest outdoor schedules| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon heads home after completing her shoot

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is returning home after what she reveals has been one of the longest outdoor schedules in her near-three decade career. Raveena was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for an upcoming project, and her children had accompanied the actress. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of airplane selfies while showing the safety measures and precautions.

On Saturday, Raveena shared a selfie from her flight, posing in a face shield and mask. The actress wrote: "On the way back home!! After one of the longest outdoor schedules I've ever done in my entire career! Longest ever away from home, I headed back finally!"

In a selfie that she clicked inside the flight and posted, Raveena is seen wearing a face mask and a face shield, which is inscribed with “Life First.” In another selfie, the diva is seen without the face shield, and the empty flight can be seen in the background.

Raveena Tandon fell in love with the natural beauty of the mountains while shooting in Himachal Pradesh and flooded her Instagram account with beautiful photographs and videos from the picturesque locations, sometimes posing in the snow, sometimes in the golden sunshine and sometimes freezing in the rain.

In several of her posts, she even compared Himachal Pradesh with Switzerland. She captioned those pictures and wrote, “Was doing a #Switzerlandkasharukh in the stunningly gorgeous Himachal mountains .. just love,love my beautiful India! yeh desh hai mera.”