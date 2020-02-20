Raveena Tandon has perfect reply for those bashing actresses for undergoing plastic surgery: Heroes do it to

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon recently spoke about the beauty business in the film industry. She was on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show What Women Want when she spoke her heart out on the pressure to look young that's increasing in Bollywood. Raveena said that it's 'hypocritical' that only female actors are 'accused' of going under the knife or getting Botox as male actors also undergo plastic surgery.

“The media only accuses women that ‘Oh, she must have undergone this surgery’ or ‘Oh, she must have had Botox’. What do these people think, that heroes don’t do these things? Our heroes do it too, then why point fingers at women only?” Raveena asked.

“Have our heroes discovered the eternal fountain of youth? Are they drinking something out of somewhere which we heroines don’t know? What is it?” she further asked.

The actress then took a jibe saying that Andaz Apna Apna sequel would feature Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, but she and Karisma Kapoor would be replaced by younger heroines. She even said that that opening shot would have garlanded photo frames of them, with Aamir and Salman mourning their demise before starting their love stories with young ladies.

Raveena is however happy that the trend is changing and actors nowadays are doing roles closer to their age. She added that as far as staying young is concerned, “it’s all in the heart... it’s what you think and how you are”.

Raveena recently joined KGF: Chapter 2. She will play the character of Ramika Sen. KGF stars Kannada actor Yash in lead role along with Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist. The film is scheduled to release in July this year.