Rapper Cardi B files for divorce from Offset

After three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset. Cardi B is seeking custody of 2-year-old daughter Kulture and child support from Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus. A hearing is set for November 4, according to the Fulton County court in Georgia, which is Offset's home state.

The couple, who married secretly in September 2017, had already been through a well-publicized rough patch that resulted in her announcing their break-up almost two years ago.

"We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she said in a December 2018 video on Instagram, where she has some 75.5 million followers.

"It's just like, I guess we just grew out of love, but we're not together anymore."

According to BBC, Cardi B described their marriage as irretrievably broken. PA news agency stated that Cardi B is asking for primary custody of their child as well as for Offset to contribute for support and maintenance. Legal documents state that the couple is living in bona fide state of separation and there is no prospect of reconciliation. Cardi B became famous worldwide when her song Bodak Yellow became a hit in 2017. Since then, she has collaborated with artists like Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez and J Balvin to name a few.

