Ranveer Singh praises 'big brother' Mahesh Babu, shares BTS photo from their collaboration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh praises 'big brother' Mahesh Babu

When Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh met South superstar Mahesh Babu, it was a blast. The two actors will be seen together in a new advertisement. This is the first time that they have collaborated and Ranveer can't stop singing praise for Mahesh babu. Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy actor shared a BTS photo with Babu in which they can be seen dressed ruggedly and having a conversation.

Ranveer Singh wrote, "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching . Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu."

On a related note, Ranveer Singh on Friday extended his Christmas 2020 wishes to the fans by sharinga adorable picture with wife Deepika Padukone. The photo shows Ranveer posing for a click while Deepika picture-bombs it. He wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next star in "83", as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The actor will also reprise his role of Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi.

Later, he reunites with Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.