Ranveer Singh's flashback Friday photo has celebs drooling over his innocence

Ranveer Singh flashback Friday post

Ranveer Singh is a fan's star, the actor often takes out time to interact with his fans and give them insight into his life with his social media. The actor decided to take his fans a walk down the memory lanes and pulled out a gem from his picture archive. Ranveer took to his Instagram to share a picture from his teenage where we can see Ranveer posing for a photo. Teenage Ranveer in his simple black t-shirt looks nothing like the star Ranveer Singh of today. As soon as Ranveer shared his throwback picture, Bollywood celebrities and fans of Ranveer posted their reactions on Ranveer's picture.

Ranveer shared the picture with #flashbackfriday as a caption. Have a look:

While Richa Chadha found Ranveer's picture cute, Dino Morea was amazed at his innocence.

Celebrity reaction on Ranveer Singh's throwback picture

Former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev also dropped his comments on Ranveer's picture. Kapil Dev wrote, "Innocent and very cute"

Ranveer also shared an Instagram post wishing his 'baba' Arjun Kapoor for the release of Panipat. Sharing a picture with Arjun Kapoor, he wrote, "Bajirao and Sadashivrao Go forth and Conquer ! #BabaPower @arjunkapoor"

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where he will be seen as Kapil Dev leading the Indian cricket team in the 1983 world cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone who will be seen playing Ranveer's onscreen wife.