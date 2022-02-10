Ranveer Singh credits Karan Johar for his ‘hypebeast instinct’; drops unseen pic with Pooja Hegde

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh drops unseen picture with her Cirkus co-star Pooja Hegde

Ranveer Singh is an avid social media user and often treats his fans with amazing posts on Instagram. On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh interacted with his fans on Instagram through an Ask Me Anything session. "Aaj mood hai... Ask me anything," wrote Ranveer Singh. From talking about his co-star Pooja Hegde to discussing his nature, Ranveer touched upon several topics during the interaction. While replying to one of his fans, the actor dropped an unseen picture with Hegde.

A fan asked Ranveer Singh: "How was it working with the absolutely amazing Pooja Hegde?" Posting their pictures from the sets of the film 'Cirkus', he wrote: "Delightful! We are cackling like geese all day." Replying to Ranveer Singh's story, Pooja Hegde wrote: "Forever entertained by Pammi." For the unversed, Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

Ranveer Singh who debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat is not only known for his versatile acting but also his sartorial choices. He often made headlines for his 'atrangi' clothing and different avatars. During 'AMA session', a user asked Ram Leela actor about his ‘secret of hypebeast instinct’. To which he replied, "The frequent raids on your expensive closet. Bhagvan sabko Karan jaisa dost deh (May God give a friend like Karan to everyone)."

Also, answering how Ranveer manages to stay positive in life, the actor answered, "I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward." He added," Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising...but as Chaplin said, 'To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama 83. Next, he will be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranveer also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordar' in his kitty.