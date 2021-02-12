Ranveer Singh captures most serious director Rohit Shetty's fun side. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh captures most serious director Rohit Shetty's fun side

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is quite active on social media, has revealed the fun side of the most serious director Rohit Shetty. The actor shared a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car. The fun-loving actor on Friday took to Instagram to share a fun moment from the sets of his upcoming film, Cirkus. The video starts with Ranveer introducing Rohit as "the most serious stunt director of the country".

Towards the end, the filmmaker realises that the Simmba actor is recording him as he asks him, “Abbe tu shoot kar raha hai?" The video shows Rohit driving the clown car, and taking a round. Although the funny video does not feature Ranveer, but he is heard having a good laugh behind the camera.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote "Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty." Reacting to the video, actor Arjun Kapoor commented: "Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus." Pooja Hegde also wrote: "Bwahahahahahaha... damnnn, I'm missing all this!"

Earlier, Ranveer had posted photos from the sets of Cirkus and captioned them as “Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding! @itsrohitshetty #behindthescenes #2yearsofsimmba.”

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are currently working on their film Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, and Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is set to release in the winter of 2021.

The film is produced and directed by Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Shetty is currently waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film will have special appearances from Ranveer and Ajay Devgn as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Inspector Bajirao Singham.